Proposed law would let law enforcement seize guns during protection orders, but sheriff warns of complications

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A proposed Nebraska law allowing law enforcement to seize firearms during protection orders draws support and storage concerns from Douglas County officials.



The proposed bill, LB1088 was introduced by State Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln.

Survivors in need of help can call the WCA 24-hour crisis line at 402-345-7273.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposed Nebraska law aimed at protecting domestic violence survivors by allowing law enforcement to temporarily seize firearms when protection orders are issued is drawing both support and concern from local officials.

The measure would give authorities the power to remove guns from situations where protection orders have been granted, potentially preventing violent escalations. Supporters argue the legislation could save lives in a state that has seen rising domestic violence deaths.

Jen Day, policy director for the Women's Fund of Omaha, a nonprofit that works closely with survivor advocacy groups, said Nebraska needs stronger tools to prevent violent situations from escalating.

"We also have seen a rise in domestic violence deaths in the last few years, particularly in the state of Nebraska, and 50% of those involve a firearm," Day said.

Day pointed to similar laws in other states as evidence the measure could be effective in Nebraska.

"All this bill is doing essentially is saying that as the law stands currently, we need to find a way to enforce it," Day said.

However, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has raised concerns about the practical implementation of such a law. Sheriff Aaron Hanson said his department's evidence room, which has a designated area for firearms, is nearly at capacity.

The sheriff's office processes more than 2,000 protection orders annually, and Hanson warned that local agencies lack the infrastructure to handle a potential influx of seized weapons.

"The state will have to come forward with financial assistance if we are going to grow our property rooms in order to keep in possession of so many firearms," Hanson said.

Storage requirements for firearms and ammunition must meet strict safety standards, adding to the logistical challenges. Despite these concerns, Hanson acknowledged the severity of the domestic violence problem.

"We know that we have a problem with a record number of domestic violence victims who have been murdered by assailants, and there's a lot of things we need to be thinking about doing to protect domestic violence victims," Hanson said.

The sheriff suggested potential solutions, including having the state maintain the seized property directly or directing the responsibility to the State Patrol.

Discussions about possible amendments to address opponents' concerns are currently being considered.

