State denies turnback tax request for Tranquility Park soccer complex, city searching for new funding

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha shifts to Plan B for Tranquility Park after the state denies it's turnback tax request, leaving a $1–$1.5 million annual shortfall for the soccer complex.



The city projected the turnback tax could generate about $42 million over the next 25 years from visitor spending during tournaments.

Jacquelyn Morrison with the city said leaders are now exploring several options to fill the gap.

The project will redevelop more than 340 acres near 120th and West Maple into a youth sports destination designed to attract larger events to Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Omaha is pivoting after the state denied a key funding request for the Tranquility Park soccer complex, leaving officials to seek alternative sources to keep the project on track.

On Thursday, May 7, the state turned down Omaha's request for a turnback tax, money the city projected could generate about $42 million over the next 25 years from visitor spending during tournaments. The city had planned to use that funding to help pay off a $46 million bond. Without it, the city is facing a shortfall of $1 to $1.5 million each year.

City of Omaha Director of Transformation and Strategic Partnerships Jacquelyn Morrison said leaders are now exploring several options to fill the gap.

"We're going to look at city bonds. We're going to look at our own capital improvement program, see where we can make that initial investment. We're also seeking some philanthropic partnerships and applying for grants in that type of way."

The project, which launched in 2023, will redevelop more than 340 acres near 120th and West Maple into a youth sports destination designed to attract larger events to Omaha. Budget pressures had already cut the planned field count from 16 to 12, though the site is graded for later expansion.

"I think if there was a biggest takeaway from not getting approved from the sales turned back, is that the 16 to make this a national destination becomes a little bit more difficult."

For local soccer player Luis Gonzales, the funding uncertainty raises concerns about the future of the fields.

"I think that the idea is there, but the support is not there."

Gonzales said the longer the delays continue, the longer young players are left waiting.

"I think the end result should and will bring the support of the community, mainly for the next generation to come and use this as a platform."

The city says the project is still on track to open in August of 2027.

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