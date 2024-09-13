Students back to class for the first time at Northwest High, Thursday, after a shooting on campus, Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Northwest High School students returned to class Thursday, the first time since the shooting Tuesday.

Brayden Bain arrived with his mom Jessica.

"We just need answers of how that could even happen," said Jessica.

I first met Jessica and Brayden in the immediate aftermath when they were reunited.

"Just going back to the hallway where it happened. It's just going to bring back memories of what happened, Tuesday" said Brayden.

Isabelle Wachter was in gym class when the shooting happened...

"We were sat in the gym right next to an open glass door," said Wachter.

KMTV: Do you think there was enough security?

Wachter: "In the place I was, probably not."

KMTV took parents concerns to Omaha Public Schools officials. Lisa Utterback is the student and community services chief officer at OPS. She said OPS is working with law enforcement to review the shooting and will make a determination on whether to add or change any existing safety measures.

"We practice our standard response protocol all the time in the district. This school staff had just practiced and reviewed that info a day before," said Utterback.

That standard response protocol includes lockdown drills. Utterback said other measures are in place like adding more security guards to schools, emergency phone lines that will connect with law enforcement, and updating doors to make them secure.

KMTV asked Utterback about the use of metal detectors. She told KMTV that this year, all secondary schools at OPS have metal detector wands that can be used as part of a safety plan if the school deems a student to be a threat.

But as they send their children back to class, parents want to know they'll come home safe.

"OPS should focus on lockdown drills more. They should take priority in keeping our children safe where we send them for seven-to-eight hours a day," said Jessica.