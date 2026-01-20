'The lines were crazy': 7Brew Coffee opens first Omaha location in Elkhorn to massive crowds

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — 7Brew Coffee opened its first Omaha location in Elkhorn this week, drawing massive crowds and long lines of eager customers to try the popular chain.



Located near 180th and West Maple, the new coffee shop represents the 11th 7Brew location in Nebraska.

The Greater Omaha Chamber views the opening as positive for the area's continued growth and development.

As the Omaha metro continues to expand, 7Brew indicates this Elkhorn location may be their first in the area, but it won't be their last.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The first 7Brew Coffee location in the Omaha metro area opened this week in Elkhorn, drawing long lines of customers eager to try the popular drive-thru coffee chain.

Located near 180th and West Maple, the new coffee shop represents the 11th 7Brew location in Nebraska but marks the chain's debut in the Omaha area. The opening has generated significant buzz, with cars lining up throughout the drive-thru lane and beyond.

"What I just ordered is cheaper than Starbucks," said Christian Freeman who drove here from Carter Lake.

The coffee chain has built what many describe as a cult-following since launching just 9 years ago. 7Brew now operates 600 franchise locations across 38 states, known for its upbeat energy and drive-thru convenience.

"We actually live in Gretna, so it's a trek to get to Fremont. This is a lot easier," said Ben Norvig.

Opening day on Monday drew particularly impressive crowds, with aerial photos from ACCESS Commercial, LLC showing lines wrapped around the building and extending well beyond the drive-thru lane.

"The lines were crazy. They were out, out and wrapped around and man, when you find a good place to get a drink, you got to go and wait in line if it whatever it takes, right?" said Norvig.

"We're trying to make this a welcoming area where people want to come and raise their kids, and I think seeing the growth out here is evidence that people are starting to get that feel that, you know, Omaha has a lot to offer," said Katrinka Dicke with the Chamber.

However, not everyone is impressed by the long wait times for coffee. Social media comments have included skeptical reactions, with one person posting "No coffee is THAT good."

For some customers, though, the wait is part of the appeal. Norvig, a dad of three daughters explained his perspective on the experience.

"I mean, this is, this is their thing. It's a, it's a fun drink. It's a fun atmosphere," he said.

As the Omaha metro continues to expand, 7Brew indicates this Elkhorn location may be their first in the area, but it won't be their last.