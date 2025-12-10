'This is a safe space': New Elkhorn salon offers specialized services for people experiencing hair loss

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — New Elkhorn salon Mane Collective offers specialized hair loss services in a safe, private environment to help restore confidence for men and women.



Hair loss can be caused by medical, genetic or stress-related factors.

On Monday, December 15, Mane Collective will celebrate its opening in Elkhorn with an open house.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new salon in Elkhorn is providing specialized services for people experiencing hair loss, offering a safe space where clients don't have to face their journey alone.

The Mane Collective, located at 205th and Main Street, focuses on helping both men and women dealing with hair loss through custom services designed to restore confidence.

"I don't allow anyone to cry by themselves, so I will cry with you. I will hold your hand," said Jenny Harral, owner of Mane Collective.

"And no big deal at first, I'd go to the doctor and get cortisone shots and the hair would grow back and I'd be on my way," Dubas said.

Over time, her hair stopped growing back, bringing shame and embarrassment.

"We don't want to have to answer all the questions that people are gonna have when they see our hair loss, so we hide it," Dubas said.

Hair loss can be caused by medical, genetic or stress-related factors. At Mane Collective, clients receive personalized services in a private setting.

"I want people to know that this is a safe space. This is, a place where you can come and feel empowered when you leave," Tracy Corwin, a wig stylist at Mane Collective said.

For many clients, empowerment starts by embracing vulnerability. Dubas described a pivotal moment in her journey.

"I had to ask myself what is what is the risk here and what am I gonna regret more? Am I gonna regret sitting on the sidelines of life or am I gonna regret that I didn't just allow myself to be vulnerable, show my baldness, and jump in the water, so I took my hair off and I jumped in," Dubas said.

On Monday, December 15, Mane Collective will celebrate its opening in Elkhorn with an open house.