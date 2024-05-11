Tornado Recovery: What's needed now as one Elkhorn resource organizes donations

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Christian Outreach Program - Elkhorn (COPE) has paused donations after an overwhelming response from neighbors wanting to help tornado survivors.



COPE serves neighborhoods in western Douglas County with various resources

COPE plans to start accepting donations again at some point next week.

Before donating, if you can organize clothing by size that will help the team.

Money and all gift cards are still being accepted.

If you need assistance, you can fill out an assistance form on the COPE website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The last two weeks have been terrible and amazing all at the same time," said Nancy Lary, executive director of Christian Outreach Program Elkhorn or COPE.

COPE serves neighborhoods in western Douglas County with resources like a food pantry, clothing, household items and other assistance.

"We have been through the flood, we've been through Covid, so we knew that we were ready to serve, we have food for folks, we have clothing and now we have a wonderful supply of supplies," Lary said.

So much so, COPE has paused donations for now to focus on organizing what has been given.

"We have a lot of off-site supply storage right now so we will just continue backfilling as people need it,” Lary said.

Bill and Susan Peel like many neighbors in our community donated clothing to COPE on Friday afternoon.

"These people, their lives have been devastated and they are trying to get their feet on the ground again and they need all the help they can get from, especially knowing it is staying in the local community, of helping the Omaha metro or Elkhorn metro area,” Bill Peel said.

COPE has been trying to stay open 7 days a week with extended hours in the evening.

"If they just need to come in for one thing, they can come in and get one thing and they come back the next day and get something else,” Lary said.

If you need assistance, you can fill out an assistance form on the COPE website.

COPE plans to start accepting donations again at some point next week. Before donating, if you can organize clothing by size that will help the team.

Money and all gift cards are still being accepted.

"Several families have come in and they say, how long will you be here? We will be here as long as we are needed. We have been in Elkhorn for 20 years and we plan to be here for at least another 20, so we are here for the absolute long haul process” Lary said.