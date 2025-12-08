'We're encountering armed individuals at a very high rate': OPD adapt training for permitless carry

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police expand training program to address challenges from Nebraska's permitless carry law, including scenario-based exercises.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you get pulled over in Omaha, expect to get asked this question: is there a firearm in the vehicle? I'm at the Public Safety Training Center off Blair High Road where Omaha police are training to adapt to the new permitless carry law with scenario-based training.

All 800-plus OPD staff will go through this training, which includes simulated traffic stops and field training as the department continues to face the impact of Nebraska's permitless carry law.

Under LB77 passed in 2023, most Nebraskans 21 and older can legally conceal a handgun without a permit. But the law still requires people to inform officers if they're carrying.

"Some of them are law abiding citizens, some are not. And that's difficult to discern in the few seconds when your walking up to a car for the first time and you don't know what their intent is," said OPD Executive Deputy Chief Scott Gray.

Earlier this fall, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer cited LB77 as a factor complicating the Terence 'Bud' Crawford traffic stop, where an officer held him at gunpoint after spotting a gun in his car.

But the department says those challenges aren't limited to one incident.

"Especially here in Omaha. I mean were encountering armed individuals at a very high rate," said Gray.

This comes months after Mayor John Ewing called for updated training for officers.

"I would like to have seen some efforts to exempt the city of Omaha because of our urban environment that did not occur, probably won't occur so then how can we keep officers and the community safe is the next step for us," Ewing said.

OPD officers will now track how many people they meet during the day are carrying a concealed weapon so they can track trends in gun possession in the city.