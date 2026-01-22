'We're going to walk through this with her': Bennington rallies for teacher needing heart transplant

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Bennington South Middle School teacher Mindy Andrus is a cancer survivor and now needs a heart transplant. Her community is organizing a February 6 fundraiser to support her.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A beloved special education teacher at Bennington South Middle School is fighting for her life, and her community is rallying to support her through a difficult journey.

Mindy Andrus, who has dedicated years to guiding students with patience and compassion, now finds herself in need of a heart transplant. The teacher who once walked through the school's doors to help others is now the one requiring a helping hand from her community.

In January 2020, Andrus was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite her diagnosis, friends and colleagues say her spirit never wavered as she continued to support her students.

"And she just didn't want her kids to be without any support and so she would just fight through a lot of things that most people wouldn't be able to do," Kim Stroberg said.

By March 2021, Andrus was declared cancer-free. However, her fight for her life was far from over.

"She first started having heart issues probably about a year and a half ago," Deirdre Dewald said.

The heart problems became so severe this school year that they forced Andrus to step away from her classroom. Doctors have told her she needs a heart transplant.

"You know it's just so unfair, for her to be going through this," Stroberg said.

Dr. Adam Burdorf, Andrus' cardiologist at Nebraska Medicine, explained that while there can sometimes be a connection between cancer treatment and heart problems, that's not the case for Andrus.

"Her heart's weak, not due to blocked blood vessels, and depends on, you know, the books you read of the, of the studies, anywhere from 20 up to 50% of patients that have heart failure, not due to blocked blood vessels, we don't find a cause," Burdorf said.

Finding a matching donor heart could take up to two years. Burdorf noted that Andrus has a rare blood type that makes finding a match more challenging.

"It's over 85% of the people in the country, she would not match with, so Mindy's wait may be a little longer," Burdorf said.

Currently, Andrus is in the hospital awaiting surgery to strengthen her odds for a successful transplant.

While her friends knew they couldn't shorten her wait for a heart, they decided they could help strengthen her spirits through community support.

"We're pulling together a fundraiser that we hope will ease her worries about the future," Dewald said.

Teachers, parents and students have all stepped in to make the fundraiser a reality.

"I want this to be about her and know that she's not in this by herself, that you know we're going to walk through this with her," Stroberg said.

Andrus' benefit will be held on February 6 at Bennington South Middle School. More information can be found here.

