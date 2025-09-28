Westroads Mall adds Toys R Us and Dillards as excited shoppers anticipate major store openings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Toys R Us returns to Omaha at Westroads Mall before Black Friday, while Dillards will relocate from Oakview Mall with a 2027 opening planned.



Toys R Us will take over the former Forever 21 space and Dillards will take over the former Younkers space at the malls west anchor.

Omaha's largest indoor mall is preparing for a major transformation with the addition of two significant retailers that will fill long-vacant spaces at Westroads Mall.

Toys R Us, the nostalgic toy retailer that filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all U.S. stores, is making its comeback at the northwest Omaha shopping destination. The store will occupy the former Forever 21 space, which closed in March.

For longtime shoppers like Teri Shepherd, the return brings back fond memories of family shopping trips.

"So I used to go Black Friday shopping all the time, and Toys R Us was like one of my favorite stores, especially when my kids were little," Shepherd said.

Brenda Morales, who has two young children, sees the timing as perfect for her family's needs.

"I feel like it's important for them to be able to have those experiences where they get to play with toys. So you know it's, it's a good thing that they're bringing that back, and a mall is a great place to, you know, start it," Morales said.

The mall is also welcoming Dillards, which will relocate from its current Oakview Mall location to Westroads' west anchor spot. The department store will take over the former Younkers space, which has been empty since that retailer closed in 2018.

"When we came here we were really going to Von Maurer, but you know it'll be nice to have two stores to have options," Shepherd said.

Ryan Conlon, Westroads Mall general manager, credits the shopping center's prime location for its ability to attract major retailers.

"We're at 680 and Dodge, probably the best spot you can get in the entire city. So that being on our best side, then we have to look at other things we can do. So that's how we're able to get these stores. It's been a very viable mall for a very long time, since 1968, and obviously our intention is to keep that going for the years to come," Conlon said.

Toys R Us is expected to open before Black Friday, while Dillards has set its store opening for 2027.