Westroads Mall becomes wonderland at annual shopping spree for visually impaired kids

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Children with visual impairments had the chance to shop independently for Christmas gifts at an annual event Sunday at Westroads Mall.

The Nebraska Foundation for Visually Impaired Children (NFVIC) hosted its 65th annual Ruth Sokolf Christmas Shopping Party, giving 100 kids each a $100 gift card to buy presents for themselves and loved ones.

Six-year-old Charlette Cullenward was among the young shoppers. She was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis 4 years ago, a disease that causes tumors to grow on nerves and affects her eyesight.

"I want this one," Charlette said as she browsed the stores.

The event allows children to shop without their parents, giving them independence and the freedom to choose their own gifts. Each child is paired with a shopping buddy, many of whom are high school volunteers.

"Some of the feedback from the parents, you know, sometimes parents are real emotional that know that their kids have a chance to do these things," said Nancy Flearl, NFVIC president.

Oliver Shaw, a volunteer, helped guideCharlette through the mall.

"We went to Toys R Us and 5 Below and we spent our $100 on some fun stuff for her to do with her family and friends," Shaw said.

The event gives kids like Charlette a day to simply be kids while experiencing the joy of holiday shopping.

When asked how much fun she had, Charlette gave the experience a perfect score.

"100 out of 100, I give it," she said.

Beyond the Omaha event, the Nebraska Foundation sends gift cards to children across the state who couldn't attend. A similar event in Scottsbluff provided the same holiday experience for kids in western Nebraska.