Westview High School students use virtual reality to learn natural disaster response and life skills

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Westview High School students in Bennington used a virtual reality program created by the Army National Guard to learn how to respond to natural disasters.



In a virtual reality program called "Disasterville," the Army National Guard puts high school students in realistic flood, fire and earthquake scenarios.

"They're working as a team. They have to communicate. They have to problem solve, you know, they might have to be resilient because they're struggling to solve the problem within the scenario," said Jr. Army ROTC Instructor Shawn Griffith.

Video shows students working with the VR equipment and what it looks like inside the simulation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Nebraska, we're no stranger to natural disasters. While crews continue to battle the devastating wildfires out west, students at Westview High School in Bennington are getting hands-on experience learning how to respond in disaster situations.

In a virtual reality program called "Disasterville," the Army National Guard puts high school students in realistic flood, fire and earthquake scenarios. The Army National Guard says it is an opportunity for students to understand what it takes to prepare and protect their communities.

"That can happen any time anywhere and knowing how to help people can benefit not only me but the person you're helping," Westview High School sophomore Dora Abekoue said.

"Especially being here in Nebraska with all our volatile weather from severe storms to blizzards. I think stuff like this would be a helpful experience to like get to know different weather patterns and stuff like that," Westview High School sophomore Alexis Paterson said.

For example, in the flood simulation, Disasterville Tour Manager Autumn Goffigan says participants must navigate the water.

"You're paddling through the floodwaters and you're finding survivors and you're marking them with flashlights in order for the helicopter to be able to find those people and rescue them," Goffigan said.

While it is a fun experience for students, Jr. Army ROTC Instructor Shawn Griffith says it is also about learning life skills.

"They're working as a team. They have to communicate. They have to problem solve, you know, they might have to be resilient because they're struggling to solve the problem within the scenario," Griffith said.

Throughout the day Tuesday, over 300 students had the opportunity to go through the experience.