Emergency Dental of America is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

A toothache on a Saturday can leave patients wondering where to turn. That gap in care helped inspire Emergency Dental of America. Now, the company’s new Omaha headquarters brings a dental clinic, administrative offices and a training center under one roof.

On KMTV’s Omaha Extra, host Kary Wurth spoke with Dr. Roberto Monteagudo and Jared Derr about why the company started and what the new headquarters means for patients.

Monteagudo said the idea grew out of a problem he saw firsthand. Patients had dental emergencies on weekends, when it was hard to find a dentist. The company built its approach around evening and weekend appointments.

“We want to make sure that patients, when they need us, we’re going to be there,” Monteagudo said.

Derr said the new headquarters reflects the company’s roots in Omaha as it expands across the country. The training center gives dentists and their teams a place to learn from one another and share ideas they can take back to their clinics.

For Monteagudo, the goal is to improve the patient experience across the communities the company serves. Omaha is where those teams can come together to work on it. Listen to the interview to hear more.