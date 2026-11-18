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Home Instead, a leading provider of in-home care for older adults, has launched nurse-directed care in Omaha, expanding the in-home support available to older adults whose needs have become more complex.

The new service combines assessment, guidance and oversight from a registered nurse with hands-on support from specially trained Home Instead Care Pros. It may be an option for older adults recovering from surgery, managing chronic conditions or navigating more involved daily care routines while wishing to remain at home. Examples may include diabetes requiring daily glucose monitoring, ostomy bag changes, catheter bag care, filling medicine sets, or wounds that need regular care.

A registered nurse works with the older adult and family to develop a personalized care plan and provides direction to Care Pros delivering select care tasks in the home.*

Founded in Omaha in 1994, Home Instead has supported older adults and their families for more than 30 years.

“Families often want to honor their loved one’s wish to remain at home, even as care needs change,” said Dr. Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger, gerontologist and caregiving advocate at Home Instead. “Nurse-directed care gives families an added layer of support and guidance while helping older adults maintain the routines, comfort and independence that matter most to them.”

The new offering builds on the personalized in-home care Home Instead Omaha already provides, including companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, personal care and other everyday assistance.