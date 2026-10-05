McIntosh Plumbing Expands Its Commitment to Omaha Homeowners

McIntosh Plumbing is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Plumbing problems have a way of arriving at the worst possible time. Whether it’s a leaky faucet, a burst pipe or a water heater that needs to be replaced, Omaha-area homeowners want a plumbing company that will respond quickly, explain the options clearly and stand behind its work.

McIntosh Plumbing has served the metro area for nearly 20 years, building its business in communities including Council Bluffs and Bellevue. Now, the company has opened another location near 90th and Center, placing its team in the heart of Omaha and helping it respond more efficiently to customers across the market.

A Simple Philosophy: Treat Every Home With Care Co-owner Ryan Miller says the company’s approach to customer service is straightforward: treat every customer’s home as if it belonged to your own grandmother. That means showing respect for the property, focusing on the problem the customer called about and offering honest guidance rather than looking for opportunities to upsell.

Upfront Pricing and Work Backed by a Warranty

Before work begins, customers receive upfront pricing so they know what to expect. If a technician notices another concern during the visit, the team will point it out, but the priority remains fixing the issue that prompted the call.

McIntosh Plumbing also offers a one-year warranty on most installations, covering both parts and labor. If an installed item develops a problem during that period, the company will return and address it at no additional charge. Miller says the goal is to combine the personal service and honesty of a small local business with the capacity to provide same-day help when customers have an urgent plumbing need.

To learn more about McIntosh Plumbing or request service, Call or Text: (712) 256-6038, Available 24/7 https://mcintoshplumbing.com