Meet Snowy the Mouse at Omaha’s Ultimate Holiday Shopping Experience

Omaha Holiday Boutique is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

The 2026 Omaha Holiday Boutique is returning to the CHI Health Center Nov. 13-15. Attracting more than 18,000 shoppers over three days, the event brings together more than 200 vendors, many of which are Nebraska-based small businesses. The marketplace features thousands of items including home décor, apparel, gourmet food, and holiday gifts, ensuring that shoppers will find something for everyone on their list. With live music, roaming carolers and chances to meet Santa each day — this is a festive experience to jump start the holiday season.

New for 2026, Santa will read the enchanting rhyming book Snowy’s Magical Christmas Eve, written by Papillion-based author Susie Bramhall to kids attending the show. Storytime with Santa will be held on the holiday entertainment stage on Sunday from 2 – 3 p.m. Santa will be joined for the interactive story session by the story's beloved star, Snowy the Mouse!

The story follows Snowy's playful adventures inside Santa's castle as he helps prepare for the big night and shares in classic holiday traditions. Throughout the weekend, families can visit Bramhall’s booth to purchase copies, shop official Snowy the Mouse merchandise, and get their books autographed. The Omaha Holiday Boutique is excited to partner with a local author and help families create a new holiday tradition based right in their community!

To discover more about Snowy's North Pole adventures, visit snowythemouse.com.

When:

Friday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Girls Night Out (5 – 9 p.m.): Hosted by Sweet 98.5’s Nikki Oswald and DJ Bishop with music, drinks, and door prizes.

Saturday, Nov. 14: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Kids Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kids Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Storytime with Santa: 2 – 3 p.m.



Where:

CHI Health Center Convention Center

455 N 10th Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Tickets:

$8 (Online)

$9 (At the Door) — $2 Off Coupon Available for Download Online

Free admission with Sleep in Heavenly Peace new bedding donation receipt

Free for children 12 and under

For more information about the show, visit OmahaHolidayBoutique.com.