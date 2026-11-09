Omaha Holiday Boutique Adds Kids Markets to This Year’s Holiday Fun

Omaha Holiday Boutique is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

The 2026 Omaha Holiday Boutique is returning to the CHI Health Center Nov. 13-15. Attracting more than 18,000 shoppers over three days, the event brings together more than 200 vendors, many of which are Nebraska-based small businesses. The marketplace features thousands of items including home décor, apparel, gourmet food, and holiday gifts, ensuring that shoppers will find something for everyone on their list. With live music, roaming carolers and chances to meet Santa each day — this is a festive experience to jump start the holiday season.

New this year, the Holiday Boutique will offer area children an extended opportunity to stretch their entrepreneurial wings. The Omaha Kids Markets will now be at the show on Saturday and Sunday, November 14 and 15 at 10 a.m until 2 p.m.

Young business owners, aged 5 to 17, will operate their own booths alongside seasoned vendors, selling a variety of handmade items ranging from slime kits and clay crafts to jewelry and art. Those interested in applying can do so at kidsmarkets.com.

When:



Friday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Girls Night Out (5 – 9 p.m.): Hosted by Sweet 98.5’s Nikki Oswald and DJ Bishop with music, drinks, and door prizes.

Saturday, Nov. 14: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Kids Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kids Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Storytime with Santa: 2 – 3 p.m.



Where:

CHI Health Center Convention Center

455 N 10th Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Tickets:

$8 (Online)



$9 (At the Door) — $2 Off Coupon Available for Download Online

Free admission with Sleep in Heavenly Peace new bedding donation receipt

Free for children 12 and under

For more information about the show, visit OmahaHolidayBoutique.com.