Protecting Your Canopy: Ryan Lawn & Tree’s Guide to Winter Tree Care in Omaha

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A beautiful yard relies on strong, healthy trees to provide shade, structure, and curb appeal. But when the leaves fall and the cold weather sets in, trees face a completely different set of seasonal challenges. Ryan Lawn & Tree is helping Omaha-area homeowners safeguard their valuable properties through the quietest months of the year with professional tree services designed to ensure a healthier spring canopy.

Many homeowners assume that plant care stops when the temperature drops, but Midwest winters can be incredibly harsh on local trees. Between freezing temperatures, heavy snow loads, and hungry backyard pests, the off-season presents several hidden threats. One of the biggest dangers is winter dehydration. Harsh, dry winter winds strip moisture from trees when the frozen ground prevents roots from absorbing water. Evergreens, which keep their needles year-round, are particularly at risk for this severe winter drying and require proactive hydration to survive the seasonal stress.

Fortunately, the late fall and winter months offer a unique advantage for tree maintenance. This "bare-branch" season is the only time an arborist can truly see the full "skeleton" of a tree. Without leaves blocking the view, RYAN’s certified

arborists can easily spot hidden structural flaws, decay, or weak limbs. By identifying these issues early, professionals can perform precise structural pruning to fix problem areas before heavy ice and winter storms cause branches to break.

For homeowners, the benefit of winter tree care is simple: long-term protection for their outdoor investments. Correcting weak branches and protecting root zones during the dormant season prevents expensive storm damage down the road. It also

allows trees to heal naturally before spring, ensuring they wake up vibrant, healthy, and ready to thrive when the warm weather returns.

By partnering with RYAN's experienced arborist team, families can rest easy knowing their property's most valuable assets are ready to withstand harsh winter weather. Taking these proactive steps during the quiet season guarantees a safer, more resilient landscape that will continue to grow and beautify the neighborhood for generations to come