Scouting America’s Investment in Character Luncheon with Tom Osborne

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This is Omaha Extra with Kary Wurth. Today we're at Scouting America. I am with Bryan and Leslie Slone. They are the event chairs for the Investment in Character Luncheon.

Can you tell us a little bit about the Luncheon itself? Sure. The luncheon is the largest fundraiser for the scouting program in the Mid-America Council uh each year and funds most of the programs that are run for approximately 8,000 scouts and with other programs approximately 12,000 other impressions within our region. Um it's the most important event of the year to support scouting.

Uh this year the keynote speaker will be Tom Osborne. Um and I think there'll be some other guests without disclosing any secrets. Um, and it'll be a great event with hundreds and hundreds of people there, community leaders, um, government leaders and business people and just families to support scouting.

It's a great event and yeah, it sounds like it. It'll be December 2nd at the Chi Health Center downtown Omaha. Okay, that's wonderful. Why is scouting so important for young people today? You know, as a business person and somebody with some chamber experience the last few years, um nothing's more important to our communities and our states uh going forward than developing this next generation of leaders.

And leadership development is always stacking skills from a very young age on up. And I can't think of a program that does more to help develop leaders in our communities uh than scouting. everything from learning responsibility, teamwork, leadership, and just outdoor activities. So, how can people support scouting and attend the luncheon?

So, you can support scouting and this luncheon by going to the website for the Mid-America Council for Scouting America and register for the event and and if you are willing and able, buy a table or be a sponsor.

