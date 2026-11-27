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Step back in time and experience the magic of a Victorian Christmas as Historic Downtown Plattsmouth transforms into a festive holiday celebration on Saturday, December 5, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Hosted by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, Victorian Christmas on Main Street is a beloved community tradition that brings the charm of Christmas past to life with costumed characters, holiday activities and family-friendly entertainment.

This family-friendly event is brimming with activities for all ages, including Reindeer on the Plaza, holiday crafts, visits with Father Christmas, warm cups of cider or hot chocolate, hayrack rides, and tours aboard The Cassi Belle 1854 Trolley. Enjoy festive treats, unique holiday shopping, and the magical small-town atmosphere that make this celebration so special.

One of the most distinctive features of the celebration is the authentic Victorian-style clothing worn by more than 150 participants. Behind those elaborate costumes is a unique community resource called the Plattsmouth Community Costume Closet. The collection includes long woolen capes, hats, bonnets, blouses, skirts, petticoats and dresses. Many of the garments are designed specifically for winter celebrations like Victorian Christmas on Main.

The costume closet dates back to 2010, when the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association organized a vintage baseball game. Today, the costume closet helps preserve Plattsmouth’s historic character while making it possible for community organizations to bring history to life. Costumes are available free of charge to nonprofit groups hosting historical events, while individuals can borrow costumes in exchange for a donation.