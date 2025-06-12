All inclusive playground opens in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – "It was important to have something for all abilities that everyone could use. We hope this gives an opportunity for children with lesser abilities to play," Phil Davidson said.



The playground is all inclusive and interactive.

It is located at American heroes Park in Bellevue.

It is now open to the public but the city plans to have a ribbon cutting ceremony later this month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bellevue's new all-inclusive playground officially opened to the public.

"It's a great park; it's beautifully built. This is a fantastic place for families to bring their kids," said Devante Charles.

The playground, which is four times the size of any other park in Bellevue, aims to provide accessible fun for children of all abilities.

"It was important to have something for all abilities that everyone could use," Phil Davidson, Bellevue communications director said. "We hope this gives an opportunity for children with lesser abilities to play and enjoy the nice weather."

The park features interactive elements designed for both children and adults. Neighbors shared their excitement about the playground's opening.

"My son loves it; he's made a lot of friends here. He saw it being built and asked if it was ready, so we had to come as soon as it opened," said Allison Weaver

"It's pretty amazing; it's fun for all ages," Dennis Wilfong.

The city hopes the playground will attract families from all over the metro area. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for later this month.

