Allo Communications responds to concerns from Papillion neighbors 'I just wish we had more transparency,'

Gregory Eaton shares his experience with Allo's installation process.



The Papillion homeowner was unsatisfied with how the process unfolded for him.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Papillion neighbors said the issues started at the beginning of the installation process, some said they got a timely notice that work to install fiber would be done on their lawns, others did not.

Gregory Eaton was notified work would be done on his lawn, but what he didn’t know was exactly how much more work was to come.

“Didn’t raise a fuss about it until we started noticing some problems afterwards,” Eaton said.

Eaton said he expected installation crews to install one fiber optic box in his yard, instead he said they ended up installing two. They also dug holes in the front and backyard, one of them was left unfilled after the first round of work.

“That was a very big concern just with people walking on the sidewalk,” Eaton said. “I didn’t want somebody to run in the yard briefly or a dog to be on a walk and get hurt.”

the hole was eventually filled in, but when crews came back to install the second box Eaton said the weather turned colder making reseeding difficult.

Allo’s Regional General Manager Dave Miller addressed concerns from neighbors.

“There were certain neighborhoods that we actually failed to communicate to,” Miller said. “Once we learned of that, we immediately recognized that we’ve got to get information to folks.”

Miller said the company has improved communications since the installations in Papillion and has set up a restoration team that will address issues after install work is complete.

“I just wish we had more transparency on what are we going to be doing in your yard, what should we expect.” Eaton said.

Eaton said construction crews were able to reseed his lawn before they concluded their work and before our recent snowfall, but given the time of year, he’s not sure if any of it will take root.

