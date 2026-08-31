Amazon delivery drones launch in Papillion with safety rules for severe weather and wildlife interactions

PAPILLION, NE. — Amazon is now launching delivery drones out of its Papillion warehouse and fulfillment center, bringing new technology — and new safety protocols — to the skies of Sarpy County.

The drones operate between sunrise and sunset, fly up to about 400 feet and have a range of roughly 7.5 miles, according to Prime Air Regional Operations Manager Erik Robertson.

The drones use sensors to navigate themselves to delivery locations. The drones do not have cameras.

Amazon officials and Papillion police have outlined rules governing when the drones can and cannot fly.

Robertson says severe weather is an automatic stop.

"Definitely wind speeds," Robertson said. "(In) atrocious winds, we are not going to be flying. Rain, as well."

Robertson also noted lightning as a factor to stop deliveries.

"Lightning is a big one," Robertson said. "(If there is) any lightning within a certain radius, we pause operations to ensure that we are doing and following the right mechanisms."

Deliveries will also be paused if a customer's yard is not clear of people or animals.

"If there (are) people in the backyard within the delivery distance (or) if there are dogs that could potentially ... sprint, we would definitely reconsider that delivery, bring that package back to the site and attempt (to deliver) via ground," Robertson said.

Amazon says the drones' sensors can detect nearby birds and avoid collisions.

Papillion Police Lieutenant Kurt McClannan says the absence of cameras on the drones also shapes how they coordinate with Amazon when officers need to use airspace for their own drones.

"I've already been at one scene where we had to put our drones up to map an accident scene," said McClannan. "We called Prime Air and said, 'Our area is locked off,' and they stopped drone delivery in that area."

Amazon also says the drones have built-in emergency landing gear and designated emergency landing locations in the event of a mid-air malfunction.