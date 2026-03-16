American Legion Post 32 volunteers call more than 600 veterans at annual Buddy Check-In event

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers with American Legion Post 32 in Papillion spent the day checking in on fellow members during the post's annual Buddy Check-In event, lifting spirits despite chilly weather.

During the event, callers not only checked in on fellow members but thanked them for their service and asked if there was anything the Legion could do to help.

Post 32 Chaplain Becky Manahan said the event is about wellbeing and staying connected.

"In the military you have this mindset of of buddies and and watching out for each other and that continues even after the military and that's just one of the great things about being part of the Legion is you know we we still stick up for each other, we have each other's backs."

In all, 10 volunteers checked in on more than 600 Legion members.