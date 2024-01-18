Area Cities prepare for third round of winter weather

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From Omaha to Papillion, roads were pretty slushy on Wednesday, an improvement from icier conditions earlier this week thanks to warmer temperatures,

“It’s starting to slush up, but I'm just worried if more snow comes in we’re going to be stuck out here.” Sergio Tolado, driver said.

With more snow in the way, Austin Rowser, Public Works Director with the City of Omaha is hoping his crews use this time to their advantage as its less cold,

“[Crews] are doing a big plow operation to just move everything off and get it melted out,” Rowser said.

In smaller communities such as Papillion, the focus is on the snow that’s already fallen..

“Our biggest concern is where we’re gonna put it or pushing it pushing additional snow back further,” Mike Kleffner Papillion Public Works Director said. “Is it gonna cause damage to equipment whether the mailboxes traffic, traffic lights, those types of things.”

Drivers had mixed feelings about the state of the roads throughout the storm

“I think the road crews did an excellent job,” Rick Kolkman said. “There’s a lot of snow to move now.”

“I know the crews are trying to do their best,” Toledo said. “It seems like not enough has been done, especially on the brick streets down here.”