Asha's House opens in Bellevue as a respite care facility for persons with disabilities

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Asha's House, a care service and retreat center for persons with disabilities, just opened its day learning center and overnight respite services.



The facility provides overnight respite care for disabled persons and support for their caregivers

The house includes seven bedrooms where people can stay up to seven days

"I wanted to help other mothers, parents, caregivers and loved ones with disabilities. I know how difficult it is. It’s a 24/7 job and you can lose yourself," Founder Sharon Chaudhuri

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Asha’s House, a care service and overnight retreat center for persons with disabilities is now open.

After four years of planning, Sharon Chaudhuri is finally sitting in Asha’s House, a day learning and overnight center for people with disabilities that Chaudhuri named after her daughter who passed away.

“For a number of years off and on I looked for something like this for her when she was alive. Basically, the overnight respite service doesn't exist,” she said.

The nonprofit has seven bedrooms for guests to say in for up to a week.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, in Nebraska, there are 179,000 people doing over 160 million hours of unpaid work each year caring for their loved ones.

This house is there to give those family members and caregivers a break, Chaudhuri said.

"When my daughter passed away, I wanted to help other mothers, parents, caregivers and loved ones with disabilities. I know how difficult it is. It’s a 24/7 job and you can lose yourself.”

This spring more changes are coming, a baseball court and garden for guests. Chaudhuri also hopes to add things like cooking classes.

“It’s to honor my daughter and all that she went through,” she said.

Applications for Asha’s House are open, for more informationclick here.

