Bellevue approves nearly $300K amphitheater for American Heroes Park

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue is moving forward with plans to build an amphitheater at American Heroes Park, a project budgeted at $284,760.

The amphitheater was part of the park's original design Mayor Rusty Hike said, but the city opted not to build it in past years due to cost. Now that funding is available, the city is proceeding.

Hike said the decision reflects strong community support for the park.

"The community are really liking the park so we're going to go ahead and keep it in the budget," Hike said.

The city council approved the same architecture firm designing Bellevue Bay and many other recent projects around the Omaha metro, Holand Basham, for the amphitheater project. Architects have been asked to elevate the stage high enough to remain dry in the event of another Missouri River flood.

Some neighbors say they welcome the addition. Sara Fahn, who lives in Underwood and regularly crosses the river from Iowa to Bellevue for activities with her family, said the project appeals to her.

"I'm always looking for new things for our kids to do and that would be the perfect addition for us when we come out here," Fahn said.

Additionally, the council approved $110,340 for permanent restrooms to be added to the park.

Construction is not expected to begin until mid-2027 or 2028.

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