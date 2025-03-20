Bellevue breaks ground on Bellevue Bay Indoor Waterpark

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Construction is starting on the anticipated Bellevue Bay Waterpark, something that will be a premier attraction for neighbors and tourists, according to city officials.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One of the largest waterparks in the US is coming to Bellevue, and the city has just broken ground on the project.

Construction is starting on the anticipated Bellevue Bay Waterpark, something that will be a premier attraction for neighbors and tourists, according to city officials.

"Bellevue Bay, we are adding a quality-of-life feature to our city and give our citizens a water park they have been asking for and it will be paid for,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said. “These visitors will come from distances within and greater than a 300-mile radius here, this is a great day for Bellevue, Sarpy County, and the state of Nebraska."

Just some of the features of the all-glass water park include multiple slides, a lazy river, a rock-climbing wall, over 50 interactive water elements, and numerous dining options.

Neighbors were excited to come out and finally see work begin on the project.

“It’s going to be amazing, it's very exciting. I have seen similar things in waterparks across the county and it is just mind-blowing that something like that is going to be right here,” neighbor Quinn Whitcomb said.

The 80-foot-tall city-owned building will have a retractable roof to open during the summer months and will be the fourth-largest waterpark in the country.

The 60-million-dollar project at the interchange of Highway 34 and Highway 75 will be the center of the Bellevue Good Life District.

Plans also include hotels with climate-controlled walkways into Bellevue Bay.

The construction and operation of the park will create jobs for locals, city officials said.

Bellevue Bay is expected to open its doors in 2027.