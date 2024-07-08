Bellevue campground forced to close after flood damage

BELLEVUE, Neb. – Winsor Cove Campground in Bellevue has shut down due damage from the flood and the reopen date is still unknown



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since the flood waters have lowered, communities are left cleaning up the damage.

I'm Greta Goede your Sarpy County neighborhood reporter

This campground in Bellevue has been forced to close to due flood damage and the cleanup process has just started

The Winsor Cove Campground located in Haworth Park had to shut down during the flood and still has yet to reopen



The owners of the campground went to work on repairs right when the flood waters went down, and they have been working on the clean up since.

"As soon as the water started receding, I believe it was last Monday, roger was in here and then I followed in on Tuesday and we've been out here everyday ever since, sun up to sun down trying to get cleanups,” Star Butler, co-owner of Winsor Cove Campground said.

The grounds need several repairs and all the electrical has to be replaced before campers can return.

Another issue… some parts of the campground can't be reached to get repaired because the ground is still too soft for the equipment.

The owners have lost thousands due to the shut down and still don't know how things are going to go moving forward.

"Financially it hit us pretty good,” Butler said. “We've had to cancel several thousands of dollars of reservations for this month and depending on what next week entails we'll have the cancel the rest of the season, but we are hoping to kind of salvage it.”

The Winsor’s are unsure when the park will be able to open again.

In Bellevue, I’m Greta Goede your Sarpy County neighborhood reporter.