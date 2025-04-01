Bellevue Chamber kicks off 'BellevueOply'

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The game is simple. Get a game board, visit participating nonprofits and businesses around the community, get a stamp, collect points and win prizes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Shop local, visit nonprofits and collect points. BellevueOply is returning for a second year.

The game is simple. Get a game board, visit participating nonprofits and businesses around the community, get a stamp, collect points and win prizes.

Just some of the prizes this year include:

• Chick-Fil-A for a year provided by Chick-Fil-A Bellevue

• One-year unlimited wash club full-service membership provided by Cornhusker Auto Wash

• $500 gift certificate to Twisted Thunder Fireworks

Bellevue Chamber will also have weekly engagement questions on social media for an opportunity to win a prize and updates to the game will be shared on the chamber’s Facebook.

The game is open for anyone to play and game boards can be picked up at the chamber office or participating businesses beginning Tuesday

The game runs through May 30.