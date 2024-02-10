Bellevue community receives $1.9 million grant from Nebraska Department of Economic Development

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — "It's just devastating. We still haven't recovered from all of it," Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said.

The 2019 flood wiped out nearly 400 homes in Bellevue forcing people to rebuild from scratch or move elsewhere.

"Losing 399 homes in the 2019 flood has proven to be almost impossible to replace without assistance," Carolyn Pospisil, executive director for the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County. "Sarpy County lost most of those households to other communities. And because there was no where for them to go here."

The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County received $1.9 million in a grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. That money will be used to help build new homes in Bellevue.

Sudbeck Homes will construct 13 houses near 51st and Lookingglass for lower and middle class families.

"It makes construction more affordable. In term, that will bring down the price point of the homes. So, we still get the same higher quality product. But, again, it gives us the chance to look again at what first time home buyers or people coming back into the home buyer market to see what they look for in a home," Pospisil said.

All will be single-family homes and will be around 1200 sqaure feet. Pospisil hopes this effort will bring people back to Bellevue.

"It's these 13. It's the next 13. It's the showing the community that we can build things and do things outside of what the norm has been lately... And to be able to see this need is really out there," she said.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

