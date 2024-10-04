Bellevue elementary parents looking for solutions to make pick up, drop off safer for students

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Twin Ridge Elementary School parents want solutions after they say the small road in front of the school becomes dangerous during drop off and pick up times



Jessica Bardwell, a parent of a Twin Ridge Elementary student says something needs to be done about the road outside the school during busy times

She says parents block the crosswalks and park where they shouldn't

Her and others want the street to become a one way during these busy times

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What is usually a quiet street turns into what parents say is chaos during drop off and pick up time.

Parents at Twin Ridge Elementary are looking for a solution to a problem they say is dangerous.

Jessica Bardwell and other parents want something to change.

“They don’t want it to come to a kid getting hurt before something is done," Bardwell said.

She said the small street in front of the school fills up with cars during pick up and drop off times, causing roadblocks and safety hazards.

"When you're allowing parking on the street and people are parking in the crosswalks it creates a one way with two-way traffic, so it gets really messy," Bardwell said.

She said because parents are parking where they shouldn't be, it's putting the safety of the students at risk.

"Kids cannot cross the street safely you cannot see around the cars, especially if you're backing out of a parking spot," she said.

Officer Alex Parsons patrols Twin Ridge and other schools in the area. He said this is an issue he sees during busy times.

“In the school zone when kids are going in and out of school people are parked where they shouldn't be park slowing the flow of traffic," Parsons said.

Parsons also said parents should not be parking in crosswalks, causing students to enter the roadways.

Bardwell and others want the city to turn the street into a one way or have more patrol and monitoring during the busy times.

"We just want to feel heard and to feel seen and have the initiative taken to keep the kids safe," she said.

Bellevue Public Schools said it knows about these issues but since the street is controlled by the city, it doesn't have an immediate fix, but it is also looking for solutions.

The school also said it is working with the police and the city.