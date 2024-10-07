Bellevue Food Pantry prepares to move, make changes to better serve neighbors

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– The Bellevue Food Pantry is moving to the old Bellevue Public Library location. The pantry plans to turn the bigger space into a grocery store type pantry so neighbors can shop for themselves.



After a busy year for the Bellevue Food Pantry its now looking for new ways to better serve the community and that means finding a bigger space.

The old Bellevue Public Library location will soon be home to the new food pantry.

Deanna Wagner, manager of the Bellevue Food Pantry said the past couple of months have been the busy, over 1700 neighbors.

"Those numbers are double from what they were two years ago when i first started with the pantry," Wagner said.

And as more and more arrived in need of help, Wagner knew it was time to find a bigger space to keep serving neighbors. With the bigger space, the pantry will be making some changes.

Currently the pantry packs bags for neighbors in need but the new pantry will be set up more like a grocery store.

"People can come in, it will be client choice pantry, and they can shop for themselves and their families so whatever they need they get to pick and choose instead of me deciding for them,” Wagner said. “That not only helps with dignity of clients but also prevents food waste.”

The new location will also be much bigger than the current space, allowing for meeting rooms and workspaces. Wagner said this will help them meet with families and help them with other resources they may need while they shop.

"It's kind of a one stop shop for people,” she said. “We will be able to serve that person not just with food but hopefully get them all the things they need for themselves and their family."

Wagner said the pantry is also planning on having a community garden in the front so neighbors can have access to fresh produce.

There is still a lot of work to be done, and the pantry is expected to open late 2025.

Neighbors should continue to go to and bring donation to the current pantry near 19th and Hancock Street until the new location is fully open.