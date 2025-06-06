Bellevue Food Pantry starts community garden

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – “We have a lot of requests for produce and so to be able to have extra beds to provide of our own is really very exciting to the community overall and very exciting for the pantry,” Jill Connor said.



Bellevue Food Pantry, small businesses and the boy scouts started a community garden.

The garden will provide fresh produce to the community starting this summer.

Bellevue Food Pantry serves over 17,000 people.

The Bellevue Food Pantry has wanted a community garden for years, but without the funding or space it was a challenge. Cooper Fullerton with the Bellevue Boy Scouts wanted to make a change in the community so he teamed up with the Bellevue Food Pantry and small businesses to make it possible.

"I enjoy being able to give back out to the community, being able to support others that aren't in as amazing situations as I am,” he said. “It's honestly a privilege to be able to do these kinds of things and just bettering the community it feels great."

Fullerton, along with some other boy scouts, built garden beds outside the pantry’s soon to be new location in Bellevue and with the help of small. Businesses owners, they planted what will soon be produce that will help fight food insecurity in the community.

Jill Connor, deputy director at the Bellevue Food Pantry says the pantry serves around 17,000 people and fresh fruits and vegetables are items the pantry has struggled to provide families.

“We have a lot of requests for produce and so to be able to have extra beds to provide of our own is really very exciting to the community overall and very exciting for the pantry,” Connor said.

According to Fullerton, he was happy to finally see his project start to help the community.

“I really hope this has a long-lasting impact,” Fullerton said.

Neighbors interested in helping with the community garden can reach out to the Bellevue Food Pantry.