Bellevue library offers pet microchip scanners to reunite lost pets with owners

Bellevue library now offers pet microchip scanners.

Neighbors have to hold a valid Bellevue library card to check the scanners out.

If you do not have a card, you can bring the pet to the library to get it scanned.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When Laura Mischke, head of Adult Services at the Bellevue Public Library, lost her dog Darwin, he was able to be brought back home safely due to his microchip.

"I was contacted at work by a vet who said he had your dog, and it was because of a microchip, so it does work," Mischke said.

According to Mischke, after seeing numerous posts on social media about neighbors finding lost dogs, the library staff had an idea.

They got microchip scanners.

"There's a power button on the back, so you press that and then it's ready to scan," she said.

All to help those who find wandering pets... and those searching for them.

"It's a way really to reunite lost pets with their owner, a little bit of peace of mind, and when someone finds a lost pet, you don't know what to do, and it allows people to have a little bit of control in the situation and actively do something rather than posting it on Facebook," Mischke said.

Neighbors will scan for a microchip and receive a number to type into the website. The microchip company will contact the owner of the lost pet to help get them home.

Although the scanner is only available to check out to library card owners, neighbors without a card can bring lost pets to the library, and they will scan for a microchip, according to Mischke.

To check out a scanner, you can go to the Bellevue Library or reserve it online through their website.