Bellevue Library volunteers deliver books to neighbors unable to leave their homes

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Bellevue Library Homebound Program volunteers create and deliver personalized book bags to homebound Bellevue neighbors each month.



Volunteers personalize bags and deliver them.

Each participant gets a new bag each month.

Right now, there are 35 neighbors in the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue Library Homebound Program personalizes and delivers bags of books, CDs, and more for neighbors who cannot leave their homes.

“As long as they got their eyesight, reading is a big deal for a lot of people,” volunteer Jeannie Costello said.

Once a month, Costello drives around Bellevue delivering bags of books to neighbors.

“There are some people just waiting on pins and needles for their next book and a lot of them can't drive and are truly homebound,” she said.

The program means a lot to some neighbors in Bellevue and these deliveries are the only option for some, according to Costello.

“If I was homebound, I would want someone to do it for me,” Costello said.

While some volunteers deliver, others in the Bellevue Homebound Program spend time getting to know the participants and each month, they create a personalized collection.

Ruth Hudak, one of the participants said she's thankful for the volunteers at the library for making this program possible.

“I don't drive anymore so that helps. The lady at the library that picks out the books, it's amazing how she can pick out the books that I like to read, it's just wonderful,” Hudak said.

Right now, the program serves about 35 neighbors in Bellevue.

