Bellevue neighbors frustrated after collapsed retaining wall is left untouched

BELLEVUE, Neb. – The retaining wall fell during a storm on July 2 and it still hasn't been cleaned up and neighbors are asking the city to do something



28th and Capehart has had debris from a fallen retaining wall in the streets for weeks

The property owner has yet to come by and fix the mess

Neighbors are frustrated and calling it a safety hazard

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A collapsed retaining wall that has been left untouched for weeks and neighbors are getting frustrated

I’m Greta Goede your Sarpy County neighborhood reporter near 28th and Capehart where this retaining wall came crashing down on the road during a storm and still hasn’t been cleaned up.

Neighbors say they have been dealing with cones and debris in the road for weeks after this retaining wall at the entrance of the neighborhood collapsed.

"i'm just feeling a little frustrated,” neighbor Jill Conyers said.

The wall came down during heavy rain at about 2 a.m. on July 2.

Conyers who lives right across from the wall said it woke many people in her neighborhood up and when they looked outside the street was covered in mud and debris.

"One of our tenants called 911 because everything was washing into the street and it was a hazard for travelers," she said.

Neighbors say it's looked like this since then.

Bellevue code enforcement tells me it sent a letter to the property owners but nothing has been done. I also reached out to the owner but did not receive a response.

"It's been this way since July 2, nobody from what I can tell has been here to look at the wall to make any changes," Conyers said.

Code enforcement did show up to the collapsed wall while I was there, but it’s unclear what the purpose of the visit was.

Neighbors are asking for the mess to be cleaned up since it's not only an eye sore but a safety hazard. Conyers is concerned the next time the neighborhood gets heavy rain the debris is going to get pushed right back into the street.

"Hoping the rain holds off before we have another big rainstorm come through that will really wash this down farther," Conyers said.

Neighbors said the road was already dangerous before the collapse and now with the debris the road is a hazard, and they are asking the city to do something about the mess soon.

In Bellevue I’m Greta Goede your Sarpy County neighborhood reporter.

