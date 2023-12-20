Watch Now
Bellevue organizations provide free necessities with Community Corner

Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 18:30:31-05

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just outside the Light House Café and across the hall from Lift Up Sarpy sits the "Community Corner", where people can grab bread, canned goods and assorted desserts. It was started by a café employee and has since grown.

The food on the tables is free for the taking. Lift Up Sarpy expanded the effort to include a toy drive and coats giveaway.

Organizers predict much of the donated food will be gone by the end of the week.

The Community Corner is open until 8:30 p. m., Wednesday night. Thursday from 6:30 a. m. to 4:00 p. m. and Friday from 6:30 a. m. to 1 p.m.

