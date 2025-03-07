Bellevue organizations work together to get donations to neighbors who need them

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Avery Church couldn't find a way to get their donations to community members that needed them, so Lift Up Sarpy County stepped in to help.



Avery Church collected donations for those impacted by an apartment fire

They reached out to KMTV for help

Lift Up Sarpy COunty was bale to connect the church with the right neighbors

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday morning, Amanda Elrod received new bedding, clothes and household items as she prepared to move into a new apartment.

"I’m in a situation where I’m starting over,” she said. “It's a leg up and I really appreciate it.”

It started when KMTV got a call from a local church, asking for help getting donations out to neighbors in the Sarpy County community.

“We’re trying to find out where to take them to at the salvation army, I have called in but haven't received a response,” Rodger Kendall, a member of Avery Presbyterian Church said.

Kendall didn't know where to go to get these donations his church collected for neighbors who lost their home in a fire, so KMTV reached out a local organization that closely works with people in Sarpy County.

"Lift up Sarpy works with a couple of the families that were displaced in the fire,” Reporter Greta Goede said.

"That would be great then, that is where we would want the donations to go,” Kendall said.

He packed the donations in the back of his truck to start the process of getting them to neighbors.

Tanya Gifford, executive director at Lift Up Sarpy County unpacked the box and prepared the donations for families.

“The impact of collaboration, here in Sarpy County and specific to Bellevue, when we connect organizations, agencies and nonprofits together we can just impact our communities so much more,” Gifford said.

Friday, she delivered them to neighbors like Elrod.

"This is such a blessing for me, thank you so much,” Elrod said.

Lift Up Sarpy County is still working to hand out what's remaining, according to Gifford.

“Thank you for being a caring station that is interested in what is going on in our area,” Kendall said.