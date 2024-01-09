Bellevue plow crews tackle roads of all terrain as winter storm wraps up

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s the first major winter storm to hit our area this season, but it’s mostly no sweat for Chad Davidson

"It's one of those skills that you really don’t ever lose but it’s nice to get in refresh and stay sharp on your skills." Davidson said.

This is his 23rd winter plowing snow off Bellevue streets for this storm, he’s focused on the neighborhoods near old town Bellevue.

His truck is one of forty on duty across the city, plowing and treating around 400 miles of snow covered roads…be they straight curvy, or hilly. It’s the latter that brings the most challenges.

"It can be a little bit slicker, we have to pay a little more attention to get material on those quicker so traffic can keep flowing." Davidson said.

Despite all the work you’ll see plow crews doing keeping the streets clear Davidson said it’s a community effort

"Don’t try to crowd around us give us a lot of room to work especially on major roadways," He said. "There’s gonna be two or three trucks working at one time just give us our room and let us get done what we need to get done."

More snow is potentially in the forecast for later in the week.

