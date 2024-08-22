Bellevue Police car devices lead to reduction in move over law violations

BELLEVUE, Neb.(KMTV) –The Bellevue Police Department has a reduction in since implementing a device that warns drivers when they are approaching an emergency vehicle, giving them time to move over or pull over



An app that can give you directions but also warn you to pull over.

The Bellevue Police Station has found new way of telling drivers when to pull over for emergency vehicles.

And they have seen a reduction in move over law violations because of it.

Stg. Shaun Manning is leading the Bellevue Police Department in new technology that keeps officers and drivers safe.

"Before the technology we saw drivers get by us in the right lane which is a violation of the move over law… consistently," Manning said.

And when Manning saw that drivers in Bellevue were constantly violating this law and he wanted to find a way to fix that and he did through signals sent to apps and devices warning drivers when an emergency vehicle is approaching giving them time to move or and pull over.

When lights are flashing, and sirens are on… the devices push a notification out to different systems… like Google Car Play, Apple Car Play, and the Waze app through a device called Vehicle Safety Gateway.

And since Manning and other officers have started using the system, the department has seen a significant reduction in drivers violating the move over law. Before this technology, Manning says driver rarely followed the law, especially during traffic stops, but now things have change.

"Now we are seeing less and less of that. Now drivers are getting that notification ahead of time, moving over and passing us safely in the left lane like they are supposed to," Manning said.

And seeing these reductions are important for officers like manning and other driver on the road.

"It’s for our safety is for their safety we all want to make it home at the end of day to our families and just giving us that extra room to work if it’s working a crash scene, traffic stop, it just gives us that extra buffer."

Manning also said that even if one person has an app and knows when to pull over, often other drivers follow so it makes a bigger impact

Now that it has seen the impact the police department is putting the device is all the vehicles.

