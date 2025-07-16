Bellevue police sees 'busy' day with accidents, urges neighbors to drive responsibly

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – According to Bellevue police, the number of accidents on Tuesday was significantly higher than average. The biggest issue is driver running through yellow lights or intersections when they shouldn't.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"People are straight up staring at their phone doing this, it is crazy what has been going on," Christopher Moore said.

Moore thinks it has been a stressful summer driving around the metro.

I'll admit that sometimes there's a yellow light, and I'm like, 'Maybe I shouldn't have,' but it'll turn red for a good one or two seconds, and it's like, 'Wow, what are you doing?' or people turning when they're not supposed to. What is going on?" he said.

And while summer tends to be a busier time on the roads, Christopher says this summer has felt worse than others in the past, with people on their phones, speeding through town, and running red lights.

"Way more impatient this year, no one wants to wait anymore."

According to Bellevue police, the number of accidents on Tuesday was significantly higher than average. BPD Officer Ashley Meyers told KMTV the biggest issue is neighbors running through yellow lights or intersections when they shouldn't, and neighbors need to start paying attention.

"I know everyone is in a rush, we need to put our phones down, when we come to an intersection, if the light turns yellow, make sure we are stopping. We want to get through that intersection, we want to get to our destination, but with people rushing, we are seeing an increase in accidents," Meyers said.

It's the law to slow down at yellow lights when possible, and Bellevue will ticket drivers for speeding up, according to the BPD.