Bellevue prepares for annual Veterans Day Parade

Bellevue is preparing to honor and celebrate those in their community,

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade is Saturday in Bellevue. Community members said it is extra special for them because military and veterans have done a lot for the area.

"They are such an important part of our community and our nation,” said Rebecca Zurcher, owner of Erwin’s Jewelers in Olde Towne.

Zurcher said she goes to the parade every year because she has seen how much impact the military and veterans have on the growth in Bellevue.

“We should honor them all the time but just to give them one day where all the spotlight is on them and we can remember their sacrifices and all their hard work,” Zurcher said.

Erwin’s and other businesses in Bellevue are preparing for the large crowds in Olde Towne this weekend as many neighbors come out to honor veterans in Nebraska.

Diane Bruce, president of Bellevue Chamber of Commerce said since many military members from Offutt Air Force Base stay in the community, they have a big impact of Bellevue, and this parade is just one thing neighbors can do to show their appreciation.

"The local community, they know the veterans and the military help us survive and they help us survive,” Bruce said. “That's why we want to make sure we are always doing what we can to say thank you for making sure that Bellevue is moving forward and progressing."

Bruce said, both Monday and Saturday, many businesses around Bellevue will be doing discounts and promotions for veterans in the area.

Offutt worked with the Chmaber to put this year’s parade together.

The celebration will start with dignitary breakfast and a flyover in Olde Towne at 10 a.m. Saturday.