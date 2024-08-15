Bellevue Public Library closing this month in preparation for move

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Bellevue library is moving locations in order to accommodate patrons, technology and new services.



The Bellevue library closes Aug. 30 as it prepares to move to new location on Longo Drive, opening Oct. 7

Neighbors are excited for the change but will miss the old location

The old building can't accommodate new services or technology

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new chapter for Bellevue library.

The Bellevue library is getting a new building and neighbors are excited for the change.

James Wagner has been coming here since he moved to Bellevue.

“I’ve been going here for over 40 years so I’m going to kind of miss the location," Wagner said.

He lives right up the road and walks to the library often so he’s sad to see this location go.

"It's going to be kind of interesting to see the comparison between this one and the new one," He said.

The library has been in the same location since the 70's. 50 years of technological advancements have made the current building nearly obsolete. Also, the small footprint lacks the community meeting space a modern library needs.

Nine-year-old Macy Bartlett is excited to see the new place.

"I think it will be fun and new and i like new things so yea I am ready," Bartlett said.

Bartlett likes to hang out at the library so she’s looking forward to have updated features.

"I heard there is going to be three book nooks so I’m excited for that," Bartlett said.

The new library will be in this renovated space on Longo Drive.

It was designed to grow with the city and change with technology. In other words, plenty of outlets for computers and other devices and lots of community meeting space.

The library will be closed for about a month while the staff moves the materials to the new location Neighbors will still have access to the library digital content during this time.

