Bellevue raises pay for firefighter paramedics

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are about 20 firefighters in the Bellevue Fire Department who are also paramedics, and the latter part is about 85% of the job.

Troy Nawrocki is a Bellevue firefighter, and since 2019 he’s also a paramedic for the city.

Nawrocki loves serving the community, but is worried about coworkers leaving town for other jobs with better pay.

At their last city council meeting, a $4 an hour raise for firefighter paramedics on the medic unit was approved.

"We’ve lost a couple of paramedics in the past to other departments and promotions," Nawrocki said. "That will give us the numbers and hopefully keep people here."

The hope is that a more competitive wage will not only help keep the number of firefighter paramedics that they have, they’ll also be able to attract more. They hope to recruit another 6 to 10 in the department.