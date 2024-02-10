Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPapillion/LaVista/Ralston/Bellevue

Actions

Bellevue raises pay for firefighter paramedics

Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 20:28:53-05

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are about 20 firefighters in the Bellevue Fire Department who are also paramedics, and the latter part is about 85% of the job.

Troy Nawrocki is a Bellevue firefighter, and since 2019 he’s also a paramedic for the city.

Nawrocki loves serving the community, but is worried about coworkers leaving town for other jobs with better pay.

At their last city council meeting, a $4 an hour raise for firefighter paramedics on the medic unit was approved.

"We’ve lost a couple of paramedics in the past to other departments and promotions," Nawrocki said. "That will give us the numbers and hopefully keep people here."

The hope is that a more competitive wage will not only help keep the number of firefighter paramedics that they have, they’ll also be able to attract more. They hope to recruit another 6 to 10 in the department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018