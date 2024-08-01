Bellevue residents without power following the storm

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Wednesdays storm took down trees and power lines in Bellevue causing a power outage across the city.



The storm blew trees into power lines causing the lines to fall

Bellevue residents lost power around 6 p.m. Wednesday night

Drivers took shelter in local businesses during the storm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is just some of the damage people here are dealing with. Wind blew trees onto power lines and now this neighborhood is without power.

Now neighbors are cleaning up and hoping the lights come back on soon.

Raymond Centamore heard the sirens go off and rushed his kids down into the basement before the storm hit.

“Not long after it started thundering lighting hail… really windy. I didn’t think it was going to be this bad but the last few storms we have we have been out of power too,” Centamore said.

Yards and streets are full of debris and lights are out all across Bellevue. Sarpy County officials tell me they are working to get everything cleaned but it will take a few days.

I was not far from here when the storm hit. I had to take shelter with others in this gas station. Some people were running from their cars inside to safety. Luckily nobody here was hurt and the store staff was great about letting people ride out the storm.