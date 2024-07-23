Bellevue tenants send letter to property management asking for a change

BELLEVUE, Neb. – Tenants at Fontenelle Hills Apartments organized and sent a letter to the property management after they say their requests and issues have gone unresolved

Tenants of Fontenelle Hills Apartments organized with Omaha Tenants United to take action against their property management.

Tenants at the Fontenelle Hills Apartments claim their requests to management to fix a variety of issues have gone un or under addressed. And now they're organizing. They say over 130 people have joined a new group - hoping that their collective voice will get the attention of the company that owns the building: Minnesota-based elevate living.

"I think people are fired up. It was really easy to be one voice and screaming into the void and not having an answer but I think together our voices are a lot louder, stronger, a lot more powerful and I think right now there’s a lot of hope on the horizon and we are determined to get what we want,” Lou Flott, a tenant of the apartment said.

Flott says they and their neighbors have sent a letter to the landlord's headquarters asking for a response and a fix to the current maintenance problems.

The letter outlines the current problems tenants in the apartment complex says they are having, and they are asking for solution.

Some of the issues tenants say they face are broken air conditioning, damaged ceilings and walls, and water damage.

Holly Airola, another tenant in the complex who was also signed the letter says this group has brought the apartment community together.

"it’s just great to know too you're not alone in the issues that you are facing because i know a lot of times we don't want to speak up because we think we are the only ones dealing with this so it must not be that bad but now I’m on the opposite perspective, like wow other people have it way worse than me and I want to fight for them"

Flot says they are still waiting for a response from Elevate.

I reached out to elevate living with questions about this and I am waiting on a response.

