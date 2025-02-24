Bellevue to hold informational meeting on Whitted Creek Improvement Project

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– The city is currently finishing up the planning phases of the Whitted Creek Improvement Project after the creek, which runs along a neighborhood, raised some safety concerns and threat to properties.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Safety concerns and possible threats to nearby properties due to eroding have prompted a new project on Whitted Creek in Bellevue.

The city is currently finishing up the planning phases of the Whitted Creek Improvement Project after the creek, which runs along a neighborhood, raised some safety concerns and potential damage to properties.

“As steep as they are there is always a concern someone could fall in there and when there’s high water or during a rain event when there so much tree and debris in the ditch the water rises,” said David Goedeken, director of Bellevue Public Works. “We will stabilize the bank, put it at a slope, put erosion control on it. Then when it's done, there will be a meandering creek going into drainage way.”

The city will also be adding a retaining wall to separate the neighbor’s property from any ongoing maintenance.

Since the city will have to access easements on some nearby properties to complete the work, Goedeken is encouraging neighbors to attend a public information meeting on Tuesday to stay up to date on all the work that may directly impact their properties.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Tregaron Clubhouse.