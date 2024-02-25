Bellevue University and broader community hopes new athletic facility will bring 'big energy'

Construction of Bellevue University's new athletic center

The university hopes it will be a slam dunk for University athletic and the broader community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Aminah Hall gives her all playing basketball at Bellevue university

“I’m a big energy person,” She said. “I like to bring energy for other people and hopefully that reciprocates on on the court.”

Now she’s hoping a new athletic center will bring big energy of it’s own. The $30 million, 72,000 sq ft. athletic facility is currently under construction just west of campus.

It’ll replace the current gym and weight room on campus which are in separate buildings and tight on space.

“We all have the one gym, its constant moving around with practice times.” Ed Lehotak, athletic director said. “We have a ton of community people who are trying to use the gym all the time and we do everything we can to accommodate them, but it’s very difficult because our own teams need to use it.”

The new athletic center will have practice and competition courts for basketball and volleyball.

Aminah hopes it helps her become a better player, while Lehotak said he hopes its not just a slam dunk for the university, but also the community.

“We can allow them to come in and use the facility a lot more than we ever could in the past.” Lehotak said.

The expected opening date is approximately set for around March 2025.