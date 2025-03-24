Bellevue University holds event to connect employers with local veterans

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Bellevue University and employers came together to learn about programs that connect service members preparing to leave active duty with local job opportunities.



Bellevue University hosted the Hiring Heroes event

The event connected employers with programs that help veterans find jobs after leaving active duty

programs like these can help make sure veterans want to stay in their communities , according to Matthew Ritter, relationship manager for Military Affairs at Bellevue University.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sarpy County employers are working with nonprofits to connect with active-duty members, and military spouses looking for employment during their final months of service.

Matthew Ritter, relationship manager for Military Affairs at Bellevue University said moving out of active duty can be stressful so having employers connect with these programs can make the transition easier and help keep workers in the area.

“It can be a point of stress for a lot of folks so I feel that if we have organizations and companies learn about what it is and the dynamic of being in the military that they will be more interested in hiring more veterans and assist in that culture change,” he said.

To help prepare them, the organizations give service members the opportunity to intern for local companies before they're discharged.

Veterans are a big part of the Sarpy County community and programs like these can help make sure they want to stay, according to Ritter.

