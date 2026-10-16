Bellevue unveils interior renderings of Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark, and a look inside new development deal

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On October 1st. Bellevue city officials joined representatives from Mattel, American Resort Management, and other project partners to unveil the first interior renderings of the Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark.

The park will bring some of Mattel's most iconic brands to life, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, UNO, and more.

The city also signed an exclusive negotiation agreement with Goldenrod Companies and American Resort Management to develop the second major phase of the Bellevue Bay Entertainment District.

Over the coming months, the development team will work toward an agreement to release the remainder of the city's developable ground, roughly 35 acres to build additional amenities, including dining, amusement, retail, lodging, and more.

Harrison Johnson, Director of Economic and Community Development for the City, said the agreement will be a private investment between Mattel, Goldenrod Companies, and American Resort Management that will benefit the city through its sales tax.

"In terms of hitting our 5, 10 year and 15 years plans, at 20 years we hope to have the whole 200 acres developed. The city wants to see the whole 200 acres of the entertainment district developed. This is well within our timeline to get that done.

So it's a huge step forward in envisioning and actually getting that and bringing that vision to life," Johnson said.

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